Indian CRPF lost 108 personnel to COVID

New Delhi, May 11 (KMS): The Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has lost 108 personnel to COVID-19, the highest among the Indian paramilitary forces that function under the command of the Indian home ministry.

A total of 271 personnel of the seven forces that include CRPF, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, National Security Guard and National Disaster Response Force have succumbed to the pandemic so far, Indian home ministry updated data said.

These forces also reported 763 fresh coronavirus infections in a day, taking the tally in their ranks to 71,295. The number of active cases in these seven forces stands at 9,464 while 61,560 personnel have recovered till now.

The nearly 3.25-lakh personnel of CRPF have recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at over 20,700 while 108 of its staffers have succumbed to the disease. These paramilitary forces are deployed and conduction operations Dalits and Naxals in India and in the Kashmir valley of IIOJK.

