Indian FM flouted COVID-19 SOPs during recent UK visit

Islamabad, May 11 (KMS): Creating an atmosphere of panic, Indian foreign minister, S Jaishankar, flouted the COVID-19 SOPs during his visit to the UK where he attended the G7 summit, last week.

S Jaishankar did not go in isolation immediately after two Indian delegates, accompanying him, tested positive for the COVID-19. He can be seen in a video without wearing a mask during a meeting at the Indian High Commission in London.

The UK media raised doubts about the genuineness of the Indian delegation’s covid negative certificates even as further tests have been sought.

Jaishankar had arrived in London on May 03 for a four-day visit at the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to join the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting as one of the guest ministers.

