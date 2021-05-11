Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

Modi regime denounced for state terrorism

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Vailoo area of the district. The killings triggered anti-India demonstrations in the area. The protesters raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. The locals complained that besides killing innocent youth, the troops heavily infected with COVID-19 are spreading the dreaded virus during house-to-house searches in the besieged territory.

Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mir Shahid Saleem, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl and Pir Hilal Ahmed in their separate statements strongly condemned the Indian machinations and growing state terrorism against the freedom-loving people of Kashmir. Shabbir Ahmed Dar said when the Muslim world is gearing up for Eid celebrations, the fascist regime led by Manoj Sinha in IIOJK under the garb of corona epidemic is expelling Muslim employees to be replaced by RSS and BJP goons from India.

Mir Shahid Saleem condemned the lodging of an FIR against the relatives of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai for arranging his funeral prayers at his ancestral graveyard in Lolab valley. Earlier, police had registered FIR against 20 people who as per the authorities were found involved in raising pro-freedom slogans during the funeral.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities in an inhuman move stopped the supply of medical oxygen to humanitarian groups and Covid patients undergoing treatment at home, putting the lives of thousands of people at stake.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, quoting international media revealed that two persons arrested with 7kgs of highly radioactive uranium by Maharashtra police had advertised the offered price of Rs. 21 crores of the rare metal for online sale. Interestingly, the news web portal Global Village Space reported that the Indian authorities routinely detained the “sellers-to-be” and forwarded a sample of their ware to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and it was shocking to know that the material was highly radioactive uranium. The report warned that the development has authenticated that Modi regime is a threat to global security.

Kashmir Press Club in a statement condemned the beating of a journalist Saqib Majeed by Indian police while he was performing his professional obligations near Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Mumbai-based noted academic and civil rights activist Ram Punyani has criticized the Indian public for electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India in love of burning Muslims to death in 2002, saying that Modi is now rewarding them to burn their relatives, died from coronavirus.

On the other hand, health experts have said that amid devastating second wave of code 19 In India, a rare disease Mycorrhiza, also known as ‘black fungus’ is rapidly emerging among doctors and patients recovering from coronavirus. The doctors have to remove the black fungus affected organs and tissues including ears, eyes and noses.

Human Rights Watch South Asia Director Meenakshi Ganguly in a media interview said that Covid-19 in India is making record-breaking numbers of new cases with medicine, oxygen, and vaccines in tragically short supply. She discussed how the humanitarian crisis is exposing India’s underlying human rights issues.

