Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

International Atomic Energy Agency owes an explanation over arrest of two persons with uranium in Mumai

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

Top Story
Kashmir Media Service

Modi regime denounced for state terrorism

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Vailoo area of the district. The killings triggered anti-India demonstrations in the area. The protesters raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. The locals complained that besides killing innocent youth, the troops heavily infected with COVID-19 are spreading the dreaded virus during house-to-house searches in the besieged territory.

Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mir Shahid Saleem, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl and Pir Hilal Ahmed in their separate statements strongly condemned the Indian machinations and growing state terrorism against the freedom-loving people of Kashmir. Shabbir Ahmed Dar said when the Muslim world is gearing up for Eid celebrations, the fascist regime led by Manoj Sinha in IIOJK under the garb of corona epidemic is expelling Muslim employees to be replaced by RSS and BJP goons from India.

Mir Shahid Saleem condemned the lodging of an FIR against the relatives of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai for arranging his funeral prayers at his ancestral graveyard in Lolab valley. Earlier, police had registered FIR against 20 people who as per the authorities were found involved in raising pro-freedom slogans during the funeral.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities in an inhuman move stopped the supply of medical oxygen to humanitarian groups and Covid patients undergoing treatment at home, putting the lives of thousands of people at stake.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, quoting international media revealed that two persons arrested with 7kgs of highly radioactive uranium by Maharashtra police had advertised the offered price of Rs. 21 crores of the rare metal for online sale. Interestingly, the news web portal Global Village Space reported that the Indian authorities routinely detained the “sellers-to-be” and forwarded a sample of their ware to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and it was shocking to know that the material was highly radioactive uranium. The report warned that the development has authenticated that Modi regime is a threat to global security.

Kashmir Press Club in a statement condemned the beating of a journalist Saqib Majeed by Indian police while he was performing his professional obligations near Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Mumbai-based noted academic and civil rights activist Ram Punyani has criticized the Indian public for electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India in love of burning Muslims to death in 2002, saying that Modi is now rewarding them to burn their relatives, died from coronavirus.

On the other hand, health experts have said that amid devastating second wave of code 19 In India, a rare disease Mycorrhiza, also known as ‘black fungus’ is rapidly emerging among doctors and patients recovering from coronavirus. The doctors have to remove the black fungus affected organs and tissues including ears, eyes and noses.

Human Rights Watch South Asia Director Meenakshi Ganguly in a media interview said that Covid-19 in India is making record-breaking numbers of new cases with medicine, oxygen, and vaccines in tragically short supply. She discussed how the humanitarian crisis is exposing India’s underlying human rights issues.


