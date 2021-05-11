Indians throw thousands of idols on street for not protecting them against COVID

Islamabad, May 11 (KMS): A large number of Indians have thrown the idols of the gods they worshiped on the streets, as the numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths skyrocket in the country.

The Indians expressed their anger at the idols that they worshiped and sacrificed themselves for, but the idols did not protect them from the coronavirus.

They prayed to the idols because they believed that it could save them from the virus, but they finally discovered that they could not do anything and hence they destroyed it.

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in India has been reaching a record number as it recently recorded 4,187 deaths in a day and over 400,00 cases in one day. India’s underfunded health system has struggled to cope with the recent wave of Covid, with patients dying in hospital parking lots from lack of oxygen and beds.

The situation has infuriated the people and they are venting their anger even at the gods they used to worship.

Like this: Like Loading...