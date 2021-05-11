KPC condemns attack on photojournalist in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Press Club (KPC) has condemned the beating of a journalist Saqib Majeed by Indian police in Srinagar.

Saqib told media that he was roughed up by the police while doing his job along Dal Lake on Monday.

The KPC in a statement issued in Srinagar said the attack comes when journalists are risking their lives amid the pandemic to keep the public informed.

“We demand action against the cops accused of violence against the journalist,” said the press club management.

The KPC urged the authorities to look into these regular attacks on the press fraternity in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...