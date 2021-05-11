Modi regime denounced for machinations, state terrorism in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have strongly condemned Indian machinations and growing state terrorism against the freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that when the Muslim world is gearing up for Eid celebrations, the Kashmiris are facing the worst form of state terrorism at the hands of the fascist regime led by Manoj Sinha in IIOJK under the garb of corana epidemic. He said, the regime is amending the service rules to pave the way for Indian citizens to get employment in Kashmir. “The occupational authorities are expelling Muslim employees on one hand and are amending state laws to get Hindus from RSS and BJP employed here, on the other,” he added. The recent order filling the vacant posts in five medical colleges of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indians is naked state terrorism. This, he said, amply shows that India is not interested in a negotiated and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The Jammu-based APHC leader, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement in Jammu paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Islamabad castigated the occupation forces over the use of brute force against the civil population during the military operations. Reiterating the uncompromising stance of the APHC, he said that the people of Kashmir are leading a legitimate political movement for their inalienable right to self determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions. He condemned the lodging of a FIR against the relatives and close companions of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai for arranging his funeral prayers at his ancestral graveyard in Lolab valley. He urged the United Nations Secretary General and other Human rights groups to take serious note of the Indian fascist behavior, which is threat to the life, property and honour of the subjugated people of Kashmir.

Another APHC leader from Jammu, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, in a statement said that the lives of Hurriyat leaders and workers are in grave danger due to the outbreak of corona epidemic in jails and asked India to release them immediately. He said that the Indian government had deliberately deprived Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai of medical treatment in jail and pushed him to death. Behl said that Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognized issue and Kashmiri people will continue their peaceful struggle till the resolution of this long standing dispute as per their wishes.

Democratic Political Movement General Secretary Pir Hilal Ahmed in a statement lamented the continued detention of the Hurriyat leaders and workers in jails and urged the international community to step up its efforts for the immediate release of the detainees during the fast-spreading corona epidemic.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) organized a relief camp in Kralian Klan Gujjar Basti of Tehsil Ramgarh in Samba District to provide relief to the victims of the devastating fire several days ago.

Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) General Secretary, Dr Musaib, in a statement in Srinagar, today, paid rich tributes to the three youth who were martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad district, today. He said each day we are losing educated youth to the obduracy and arrogance of New Delhi who does not want to resolve the Kashmir dispute but instead resorts to repression to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

