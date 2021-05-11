Modi regime poses threat to global security as ad for uranium sale went online

Picture of the day

Covid catastrophe: People are begging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across India

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi regime poses threat to global security as ad for uranium sale went online

FATF should put India in black list over advertised sale of uranium by scrap dealers

 #IndianNuclearProgramThreatToWorldPeace

Islamabad, May 11 (KMS): Islamabad, May 11 (KMS): The arrest of two persons with 7kgs of natural uranium by Maharashtra police has authenticated that Modi-led Indian regime is a threat to global security, particularly in the backdrop of the revelation that the duo had advertised the offered price of about Rs. 21 crores of highly radioactive uranium for online sale.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that nuclear and defense experts are of the opinion that the seizure of 7 kg of uranium of extremely pure grade from two persons in Mumbai, India, is, enough to make a bomb.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of radioactive material in India. The experts pointed out that the lame-duck response has also exposed the double standards of the global community towards the safety of the fissile material in India and will equally be responsible if an untoward happens in future.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) owes an explanation over arrest of the persons with uranium in Mumai as the experts feared that Hindu terrorists can use this material for making nuclear bombs. They demanded that India’s nuclear programme should immediately be sealed unless country’s flawed mechanism about protection of uranium is thoroughly reviewed.

“This is the only way to protect the world from the growing threats stemming from uranium theft incident in India,” said a fissile material expert adding that since 1994, 11 cases pertaining to the seizure of high quality uranium has been reported in India.

The experts urged the UN Security Council to ask for an investigation into incidents of uranium theft in India as in the past even Indian politicians have been found involved in the smuggling of highly radioactive uranium.

About the offered price of about Rs. 21 crores of highly radioactive uranium by the two detained men, an article published in the News web portal Global Village Space wrote: “The ‘gentlemen’ had uncannily advertised the proposed sale online. As such, the authorities initially dismissed the advertisement as just another hoax. They routinely detained the “sellers-to-be” and forwarded a sample of their ware to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. They were shocked when the center reported that the material was natural uranium.”

The article written by Amjed Jaaved goes on to add, “It is surmised that the sale of uranium by scrap dealers in India is common. But, such events rarely come in limelight.”

According to Anil Kakodar, former chairman of the India’s Atomic Energy Commission,

“Factories using uranium as a counterweight in their machines are mandated to contact the Atomic Energy agencies and return uranium to them. They however resort to short cuts and sell the entire machine with uranium in scrap,” the web portal said.
The portal ruled to “believe that radioactive material could be stolen from nuclear labs without operators’ connivance.”

“In different incidents, uranium in varying forms and quantities continues to be recovered from scrap dealers and others by Indian authorities. The recoveries include fifty-seven pounds of uranium in rod form, eight kilograms in granular form, two hundred grams in semi-processed form, besides twenty-five kilograms in radioactive form, stolen from the Bibi Cancer Hospital,” it added.

“Also, the thieves stole three cobalt switches, worth Rs. 1.5 million, from Tata Steel Company laboratory at Jamshedpur (Jharkhand). A shipment of beryllium (worth $24 million), was caught in Vilnius, on its way to North Korea.”

The same news portal praised Pakistan in these words: “Pakistan’s nuclear regulatory authority had taken necessary steps for the safety, security, and accountability of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, facilities, and materials even before the 9/11 incident.”

They maintained that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that continues to keep Pakistan in its grey list in the name of far less serious charge like money laundering needs to put India in the black list to effectively monitor money trails of uranium transactions in India.


