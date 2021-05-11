No change in principled position on J&K dispute: FM

Islamabad, May 11 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphatically stated that there is no change in Pakistan’s historic and principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Jammu and Kashmir cannot be an internal issue of India as it is on the agenda of the UN and there are several Security Council resolutions on it.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Kashmiri people have totally rejected the illegal steps taken by India on the 5th August 2019. He said Pakistan has raised its voice on the matter at all the international forums. He said there is no ambiguity in Pakistan’s stance on the lingering dispute.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at present no talks are taking place with India. He however said talks can take place if India revisit its policy in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and provide relief to the people there.

