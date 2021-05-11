No dialogue with India until it restores Kashmir’s special status: PM Imran

Islamabad, May 11 (KMS): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, today, reiterated that until India reverses its 5 August decision of scrapping the Article 370 of Indian Constitution, the country will not hold any dialogue with New Delhi.

The Prime Minister said this while responding to public queries via telephone.

“I want to tell people of Kashmir that until India does not reverse the 5 August decision, Pakistani government won’t talk to India,” he said.

Imran Khan’s statement comes amid a thaw in relationship between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Earlier this year the two nuclear neighbours announced ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir which was followed by exchange of pleasantries between Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Imran Khan.

Reports also emerged about the two countries holding back-channel talks to resolve all issues including the Kashmir dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...