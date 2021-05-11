Official website of IIOJK declares Jammu and Kashmir a Hindu majority region

Picture of the day

International Atomic Energy Agency owes an explanation over arrest of two persons with uranium in Mumai

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a government website has declared the territory as a Hindu majority region.

A report carried by Turkish Anadolu Agency says at a time when fears of a demographic invasion are running rife in IIOJK, a government website has declared the conflict-ridden Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir a Hindu majority region.

In this regard, the InvestJK website, run by the Industries and Commerce Department, describes under its heading on Temples that, “be it Kashmir or Jammu, the population is predominantly Hindu.” It further reads, “This explains the presence of a number of temples in the state, surrounded by lakes, rivers, snow and alpines”.

Reacting to the development, Sheikh Showkat Hussain, a former professor of law, author and columnist, said this demographic description on a government website was not innocent. He added, this shows the RSS mindset that desires the erasure of Muslims has percolated to government institutions.

Senior leader of National Conference, Hassnain Masoodi, said that the Muslim-majority character of the region was even celebrated by Indian leaders. He added that one cannot rule out a hidden agenda behind this falsification of the facts.


