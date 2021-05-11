Official website of IIOJK declares Jammu and Kashmir a Hindu majority region

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a government website has declared the territory as a Hindu majority region.

A report carried by Turkish Anadolu Agency says at a time when fears of a demographic invasion are running rife in IIOJK, a government website has declared the conflict-ridden Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir a Hindu majority region.

In this regard, the InvestJK website, run by the Industries and Commerce Department, describes under its heading on Temples that, “be it Kashmir or Jammu, the population is predominantly Hindu.” It further reads, “This explains the presence of a number of temples in the state, surrounded by lakes, rivers, snow and alpines”.

Reacting to the development, Sheikh Showkat Hussain, a former professor of law, author and columnist, said this demographic description on a government website was not innocent. He added, this shows the RSS mindset that desires the erasure of Muslims has percolated to government institutions.

Senior leader of National Conference, Hassnain Masoodi, said that the Muslim-majority character of the region was even celebrated by Indian leaders. He added that one cannot rule out a hidden agenda behind this falsification of the facts.

