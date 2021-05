New Delhi, May 12 (KMS): India reported 348,421 fresh COVID-19 infections and 4,205 deaths due to the virus in one day.

With this, India’s cumulative infections went up to 23,340,938 and the death toll was pushed to 254,225, the Indian health ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, several cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, have reported shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

Like this: Like Loading...