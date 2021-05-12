APHC reiterates Kashmir settlement under UN resolutions

Picture of the day

International Atomic Energy Agency owes an explanation over arrest of two persons with uranium in Mumai

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC reiterates Kashmir settlement under UN resolutions

#NoTalksTillReversalOf5August

ImageSrinagar, May 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved by implementing the relevant United Nations resolutions in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the measures taken by the Indian government on 5th August 2019 were against the international law and the UN Charter. The APHC appealed to the international community to impress upon India to revoke the steps of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution and immediately stop the process of demographic change in the occupied territory. The APHC expressed satisfaction over the statement of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, that no talks with India will be held unless it reverses its 5th August actions.

The APHC Provincial President for Jammu, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a press release issued in Jammu urged the United Nations Secretary General and other human rights groups to take serious note of the Indian fascist behaviour, which has caused a grave threat to the life, property and honour of the subjugated people of Kashmir. He maintained that the Kashmiri people are engaged in a legitimate struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar welcomed the remarks of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan has been effectively championing the Kashmir cause since assuming his office in 2018. The spokesman said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and India can’t change its status though unilateral actions. He added that the world must put pressure on India to rescind its 5th August 2019 moves and start a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute.


