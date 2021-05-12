Eid-ul-Fitr in IIOJK tomorrow

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

The announcement was made by the Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam immediately after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Pakistan announced that the Shawwal moon was sighted in many parts of the country.

It has been a practice all along the seven decades in the occupied territory that the two Eids and the first Ramazan are observed with Pakistan.

Earlier, the people in the occupied territory were anxiously glued with the TV sets to know about the decision of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan.

