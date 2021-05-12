Glowing tributes paid to martyred youth in IIOJK

Picture of the day

International Atomic Energy Agency owes an explanation over arrest of two persons with uranium in Mumai

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) and Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement have paid rich tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad district of the territory, yesterday.

The youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Vailoo area of the district.

A delegation of JKPL comprising Riyaz Ahmed, Sajjad Ahmed, Fayaz Ahmed and Amir Ahmed visited Kokernag area of the district to pay homage to martyred youth and express sympathies with their families.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegation members said that the criminal silence of the world community over Indian state terrorism in IIOJK was the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed in the occupied territory.

Despite strict restrictions, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement led by General Secretary Dr Musaib visited the residence of one of the martyred youths Ubaid Shah in Batamaloo area of Srinagar and expressed solidarity with his family members. The delegation also included Ajaz-ul-haq and Ahmed Faisal. Speaking to the mourners on the occasion, the delegates said the Indian tyranny cannot deter the Kashmiri people from carrying forward their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar paying tributes to martyrs said that the Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their today for the better tomorrow of their people.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement issued in Islamabad also paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad district of IIOJK, yesterday. He said that India had turned IIOJK into a slaughterhouse and the killing of the youth is part of Modi regime’s well-thought-out plan to change the demographic composition of the territory. He urged the UN and world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.


