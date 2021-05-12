Grenade blast near police party in Samba

Jammu, May 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, panic gripped Nud area of Samba district in Jammu region after a grenade was hurled at a police party.

A police official told media that an explosion took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and later it was found that a grenade was hurled towards police naka at Nud area on Samba-Mansar road.

He said that the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road while as no damage took place.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches.

