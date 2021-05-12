Gulzar condemns upsurge in killings in Kashmir and Palestine

Picture of the day

International Atomic Energy Agency owes an explanation over arrest of two persons with uranium in Mumai

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Gulzar condemns upsurge in killings in Kashmir and Palestine

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has expressed deep concern over the incessant upsurge in the killing spree at the hands of India and Israel in the illegally occupied territories of Kashmir and Palestine.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said when the Muslim Ummah is preparing to celebrate the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the subjugated people of Kashmir and Palestine were burying the dead bodies of their dear ones in the graveyards for the demand of restoration of their basic rights. He urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to rise to the occasion, forge greater unity and overcome the challenges ahead, including ensuring the early resolution of Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar expressed concern over the deteriorating health of dozens of senior Hurriyat leaders and activists including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Nazir Ahmed Sheikh languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK. He condemned the illogical reluctance displayed by India with regard to the unconditional release of the incarcerated leaders and activists amid spread of coronavirus in jails across India. He termed this Indian stubbornness as the worst political vendetta to eliminate tactically the pro-freedom leadership in the same way as they did with the Shaheed-e-Sadaqat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Udhampur jail in Jammu.

The APHC leader advised the Indian fascist regime to turn the pages of its own history of subjugation when India was under British yoke and its leaders were used to be detained in the nearest jails to their homes and in case their health deteriorated, they were released unconditionally.

Citing the example of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was allowed to look after his ailing wife even when he was in custody, the Hurriyat leader denounced the inhuman behavior of the present Indian fascist regime which brazenly denied the release of the illegally detained pro-freedom leaders like Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Muhammad Yasin Attai and Ameer Hamza to have the last glimpses of their ailing wives who after losing the battle for life left for their heavenly abode without seeing their husbands.

Lauding the unwavering commitment and steadfastness of the incarcerated Kashmiri leaders and activists, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar made it clear that the freedom-loving people never beg for petty concessions nor bow their heads before tyranny and barbarism. He urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and International Committee of Red Cross to impress upon India to release the illegally detained Kashmiri leaders to save the lives. He also appealed to the international community to come forward and play role in the resolution of the dispute of Kashmir in the larger interests of global peace.


