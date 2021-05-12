Gulzar condemns upsurge in killings in Kashmir and Palestine

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has expressed deep concern over the incessant upsurge in the killing spree at the hands of India and Israel in the illegally occupied territories of Kashmir and Palestine.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said when the Muslim Ummah is preparing to celebrate the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the subjugated people of Kashmir and Palestine were burying the dead bodies of their dear ones in the graveyards for the demand of restoration of their basic rights. He urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to rise to the occasion, forge greater unity and overcome the challenges ahead, including ensuring the early resolution of Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar expressed concern over the deteriorating health of dozens of senior Hurriyat leaders and activists including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Nazir Ahmed Sheikh languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK. He condemned the illogical reluctance displayed by India with regard to the unconditional release of the incarcerated leaders and activists amid spread of coronavirus in jails across India. He termed this Indian stubbornness as the worst political vendetta to eliminate tactically the pro-freedom leadership in the same way as they did with the Shaheed-e-Sadaqat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Udhampur jail in Jammu.

The APHC leader advised the Indian fascist regime to turn the pages of its own history of subjugation when India was under British yoke and its leaders were used to be detained in the nearest jails to their homes and in case their health deteriorated, they were released unconditionally.

Citing the example of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was allowed to look after his ailing wife even when he was in custody, the Hurriyat leader denounced the inhuman behavior of the present Indian fascist regime which brazenly denied the release of the illegally detained pro-freedom leaders like Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Muhammad Yasin Attai and Ameer Hamza to have the last glimpses of their ailing wives who after losing the battle for life left for their heavenly abode without seeing their husbands.

Lauding the unwavering commitment and steadfastness of the incarcerated Kashmiri leaders and activists, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar made it clear that the freedom-loving people never beg for petty concessions nor bow their heads before tyranny and barbarism. He urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and International Committee of Red Cross to impress upon India to release the illegally detained Kashmiri leaders to save the lives. He also appealed to the international community to come forward and play role in the resolution of the dispute of Kashmir in the larger interests of global peace.

