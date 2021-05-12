MMU condemns Zionist aggression on Al-Aqsa mosque, killing of innocent Palestinians

Stresses upon global HR bodies, UN, OIC to rein in oppressive Israeli regime

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, a conglomerate of religious bodies, headed by incarcerated Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has strongly condemned the bombing and killings of innocent Palestinians by oppressive Zionist forces.

The MMU, in a statement issued in Srinagar, also strongly denounced the attack on innocent worshippers inside Masjid Al-Aqsa in occupied Jerusalem in the holy month of Ramadan and on the night of Laylat-ul-Qadr.

The MMU leadership and its members termed the Zionist aggression and desecration of Islam’s third holiest site as unacceptable and sheer violation of the basic human rights and against the principles of justice. They said the attack by Israel is inhuman and exposed the nefarious motives of the occupier Zionist regime, which is to evict Palestinians from their home and usurp their land.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the umbrella body of religious organizations called out the Muslim nations and the justice-loving countries for their criminal silence saying their attitude is shameful and unfortunate. It stressed upon the global human rights organisations, United Nations and OIC to rise to the occasion to rein in the oppressive Israeli regime and take steps to ensure protection of lives, honour and properties of the people of Palestine.

Like this: Like Loading...