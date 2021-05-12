Protest rally in Srinagar against killing of youth by troops

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people took out a protest rally in Srinagar on Tuesday night against the killing of three youth by Indian troops in Islamabad district.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Vailoo area of the district on Tuesday.

A large number of people took out a rally in Batamaloo area of Srinagar against the killing of the youth. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom slogans. They also offered funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred youth.

