Youth found dead, girl’s body recovered in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a youth was found dead in Baramulla town.

The youth identified as Muhammad Abbas Mir was found dead under mysterious circumstances in an orchard in Delina area of the town.

An official told that some locals spotted the body in the orchard in Delina and accordingly informed the police. He said that a team of police from the concerned police station reached the spot and took the body into their possession.The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and investigation in this regard has been taken up, he added.

Meanwhile, body of a minor girl was recovered six days after jumping into river Jhelum at Srinagar.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested a youth in Kralpora area of Kupwara district.

