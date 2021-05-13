AJK President terms ceasefire along LoC, a right step

Muzaffarabad, May 13 (KMS) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said ceasefire along the Line of Control is a step in right direction as it saves life and property of more than six hundred thousand people.

The statement issued by the President office today (Wednesday) said India is involving in crimes including demographic changes, land grab, killings, detention of thousands of political activists and cultural invasion in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Sardar Masood Khan said lifting of the protracted and brutal military siege of Kashmir, restoration of the before August 5, 2019 status of the occupied state and revocation of all illegal domicile certificates for citizenship given to more than three million non-natives are some of the minimum confidence-building measures that are required before any engagement with India.

He said India’s fascist Hindutva-driven agenda wants to seek indemnity and immunity for its crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir.

