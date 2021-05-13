Banners, posters with pro-freedom slogans continue to appear in IIOJK

Picture of the day

No festive atmosphere in IIOJK amid military siege imposed since 5 Aug 2019 and so-called Corona curfew

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Banners, posters with pro-freedom slogans continue to appear in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, banners and posters continued to appear in different parts of the territory including Srinagar against Modi government’s efforts to promote Hindutva agenda in the territory.

The banners, posters and pamphlets were displayed and distributed by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party (JKDJP), Liberation Alliance Jammu and Kashmir, and Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative.

The banners displayed by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat with pictures of martyred party Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, carried Eid greetings. They also read, “Pakistan ka matlab kia – La ilaha illallah”, “The only country that supports our right to self-determination” and Pakistan – an epicenter for Muslim Ummah”.

A memorandum on the posters demanded granting of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris. It urged India to reverse its decision of August 05, 2019 and stop forcible implementation of Hindutva agenda in IIOJK.

The posters while extending Eid greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir reiterated their resolve to continue the struggle till the implementation of UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute. They added that the unresolved dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the region so the United Nations must take solid steps for its peaceful settlement.

The memorandum while paying high tributes to Kashmiri martyrs. It urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian illegal move to change the demography of the IIOJK and gross human rights violations by Indian forces in the territory.


