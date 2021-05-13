Banners, posters with pro-freedom slogans continue to appear in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, banners and posters continued to appear in different parts of the territory including Srinagar against Modi government’s efforts to promote Hindutva agenda in the territory.

The banners, posters and pamphlets were displayed and distributed by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party (JKDJP), Liberation Alliance Jammu and Kashmir, and Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative.

The banners displayed by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat with pictures of martyred party Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, carried Eid greetings. They also read, “Pakistan ka matlab kia – La ilaha illallah”, “The only country that supports our right to self-determination” and Pakistan – an epicenter for Muslim Ummah”.

A memorandum on the posters demanded granting of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris. It urged India to reverse its decision of August 05, 2019 and stop forcible implementation of Hindutva agenda in IIOJK.

The posters while extending Eid greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir reiterated their resolve to continue the struggle till the implementation of UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute. They added that the unresolved dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the region so the United Nations must take solid steps for its peaceful settlement.

The memorandum while paying high tributes to Kashmiri martyrs. It urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian illegal move to change the demography of the IIOJK and gross human rights violations by Indian forces in the territory.

