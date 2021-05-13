Experts blast early pandemic failures as India deaths top 250,000

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

International Atomic Energy Agency owes an explanation over arrest of two persons with uranium in Mumai

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Experts blast early pandemic failures as India deaths top 250,000

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service
India covid crisisAn expert panel on Wednesday blamed bad coordination as well as dithering by national governments and international organisations for the failure to tackle Covid-19 before it became a full-blown pandemic, as India’s death toll topped 250,000.

India added a record 4,205 deaths to its Covid-19 toll in the past 24 hours, with the variant stoking the country’s surge now present in dozens of other countries across the globe.

Looking back to the earliest days of the pandemic, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR) blamed a “toxic cocktail” of dithering and poor coordination for the more than 3.3 million deaths so far and untold economic damage.

Latest figures gathered by AFP from official sources showed almost 160 million confirmed cases worldwide by 1600 GMT Wednesday.

Early responses to the outbreak detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 “lacked urgency”, with February 2020 a costly “lost month” as countries failed to heed the alarm, said the panel.

The IPPPR insisted that rich countries should provide one billion vaccines to the world’s poorest nations by September 1.

COVID-19
Covid-19 coronavirus patients receive medical treament at Siliguri District Hospital, India Photo: AFP / Diptendu DUTTA

Vaccinations have helped to ease the pandemic crisis in the United States and Europe.

The European Commission on Wednesday upgraded its economic growth forecast for this year and 2022, to 4.2 and 4.4 percent, in part thanks to faster inoculations.

AstraZeneca vaccine
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been used widely around the world, but questions have continually arisen about potential side effects Photo: AFP / LENNART PREISS

Vaccine frontrunner Britain reported a 2.1-percent jump in GDP in March as it gradually emerges from lockdown.

London will nevertheless launch an inquiry next year into the handling of the pandemic by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, after the UK suffered the world’s fifth-highest official toll so far at 127,000 deaths.

As governments eye a return to mass travel, Spain said it was hoping to welcome 45 million tourists this year and Germany said it would relax quarantine rules for holidaymakers returning from some EU neighbours.

Meanwhile many less well-off countries remain starved of vaccine doses, especially as major manufacturer India has for now frozen exports.

Bangladesh on Wednesday took delivery of half a million doses from China.

COVAX
The global Covax scheme has delivered vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries Photo: AFP / Mamyrael

“A friend in time of need is a friend indeed,” Bangladesh’s health minister Zahid Maleque said.

As China’s vaccine diplomacy push continues, Senegal also announced it would receive 300,000 doses from Beijing.

Medical supplies
Medical oxygen supplies arrive in India’s Bangalore Photo: AFPTV / Paddy RAO

Pointing to “unwillingness to tackle inequalities” as a key factor worsening the pandemic, the IPPPR said intellectual property rights for vaccines should be waived if doses are not delivered to poorer countries by September.

But hesitancy is also limiting vaccinations in some parts of the world, with a poll showing that most people in vaccine-sceptical Russia do not want the jab.

Boris Johnson
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face an inquiry into his handling of the pandemic Photo: POOL / Dan Kitwood

For now India is struggling even to count the dead, with many experts saying official figures — 254,197 killed so far — may be an underestimate by several times.

India’s underfunded health system has left hospitals and crematoriums overwhelmed, and many Covid-19 deaths are not properly recorded.

There are fears that the virus is now raging in India’s vast rural hinterland where two-thirds of the population live, and where health care is patchy.

The swift spread has been blamed on huge political rallies and religious events that attracted millions of people over recent months, as well as the new B.1.617 variant first detected in India in October.

The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that there is “promising evidence” that mRNA-based vaccines like those developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech can “neutralise” the new variant — although it is still monitoring data.

Many nations have shut their borders to travellers from India in a bid to stop the variant from reaching their shores.

But it has spread to at least 44 nations, the WHO said Tuesday, with Britain detecting the most cases of the variant outside India.

The organisation this week declared the strain a “variant of concern”, alongside three others first detected in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

In contrast to the supply problems in Europe, the tiny Pacific nation of Nauru announced it had become the first country to have vaccinated its entire adult population of fewer than 8,000 people.

It used AstraZeneca doses supplied as part of the global Covax programme aimed at boosting immunisation in poorer nations.

But the Anglo-Swedish pharma company continues to grapple with concerns over reports of rare but serious side effects in people who have received its jab.

Norway on Wednesday said it was dropping AstraZeneca from its vaccination programme, while keeping Johnson & Johnson’s jab suspended over similar concerns.

Meanwhile Japan said it would vaccinate all its Olympic athletes ahead of the Tokyo Games, leapfrogging the general population, in a reverse of earlier promises.

As the nationwide vaccine rollout remains confined to medical workers and the elderly, golf star Hideki Matsuyama became the latest high-level sportsman to express doubts.

“If it can really be held safely, I’d like to aim for the gold medal,” he said. “But when you look at the situation Japan is in, I have mixed feelings.”

Polls show a majority in Japan oppose holding the Games this year.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: