IIOJK people spent Ramadan under military siege

12 Kashmiris including Ashraf Sehrai martyred

Islamabad, May 13 (KMS): While the whole Muslim Ummah enjoyed the blessings of Holy month of Ramadan, the Muslims of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir continued to remain under India’s strict military siege and violent cordon and search operations.

A report compiled by Raies Ahmed Mir said that the month of Ramadan turned out to be a highly subdued event and a dull affair in IIOJK as roads wore a deserted look and major mosques and shrines including Dargah Hazrat Bal and Jamia Mosque Srinagar remained closed amidst strict restrictions and curfew imposed by the authorities across the length and breadth of the territory. Even people were not allowed to offer Friday prayers.

The report said killings, arrests and torture by Indian forces’ personnel have become a norm in IIOJK and people are not safe in their homes as door-to-door searches are being carried out by Indian forces even during a pandemic.

The report said Indian state terrorism increased in occupied Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan and the people of territory are witnessing an Eid full of miseries. Indian troops martyred 12 Kashmiris including senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai (77-year-old) in custody and in 134 cordon and search operations during the holy month of Ramadan. It said that over two dozen people including photojournalists were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian police and troops during CASOs and peaceful pro-freedom demonstrations in the month.

The report pointed out that the occupation authorities imposed strict curfew and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner of the territory to prevent people from offering prayers on Fridays and on the occasion of Lailat-ul-Qadr and staging anti-India demonstrations.

It said that Indian troops had been committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir for the past over seven decades to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their homeland. It said that the troops’ atrocities increased to an alarming proportion after Narendra Modi-led fascist government repealed the special status of the territory on August 05, 2019. Unnecessary strict restrictions were enforced in the name of preventing the spread of novel coronavirus. However, the actual aim was to punish the people and stop them from offering prayers and holding anti-India protests.

The authorities in occupied Kashmir have terminated three Muslim government employees of Pulwama, Kulgam and Kupwara from government service on baseless charges. Such anti-Muslim policies of the authorities are well-known and they are now being implemented to target the Muslim majority and cause mental agony and economic distress to the expelled employees and their families. The move to terminate the Muslim employees from services in a Muslim-majority territory is a part of RSS-BJP plan to make life difficult for locals. The vacancies will be filled by appointing RSS members from outside the territory.

The report said that the occupation authorities continued strict curfew and deployed Indian troops and police personnel across the territory to prevent people from offering Eid prayers and staging anti-India demonstrations, today.

The report maintained that India has turned IIOJK into world’s largest prison where people were not even allowed to go out of their homes to purchase essential commodities. It said thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Advocate Zahid Ali, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Amir Hamza, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Imtiyaz Haider, Shaziya Akhter, Saika Akhter, Aasiya Akhter, Naseema Bagum, Hina Bashir, Aasiya Bano, Naseema Bano, Raskeem Akhter, Seeba (an LLM student of Kashmir University), Anjum Younis, Tabasum Maqbool, Saima Akther,Shakeel Ahmed Yatoo, Showkat Hakeem, Meraaj Nanda, Waheed Ahmad Gujri, Danish Ahmad Kakroo, Sajad Ahmad Butt, Hafiz Rizwan Wani, Lateef Ahmad Rather, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Tajamul Islam, Dr Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh, Farhat Fayaz, Showkat Ahmad Lone, Latief Ahmad Dar, businessman Zahoor Watali, and journalist Aasif Sultan remain lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK under fake cases and black laws, spending Eid hundreds and thousands of miles away from their loved ones when India is facing a dangerous COVID-19 infection disease.

The occupation authorities have kept the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, and Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house detention since long time and have not allowed them to carry out their political activities and even they have not been allowed to offer Juma and Eid prayers.

The report said that the people of occupied Kashmir needed also attention of the Muslim Ummah. “Muslims around the world should not forget the pain of Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” it said.

The report said India is mistaken if it thinks that it can break the resolve of Kashmiris as they are determined to take their freedom struggle to its logical conclusion. It said that the world must also hold India accountable for its brutal actions in IIOJK and force it to resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

