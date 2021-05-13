Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India records highest single day COVID-19 deaths since beginning of pandemic

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

The official death toll from the coronavirus has crossed 250,000 in India, but experts fear it could be several times higherNew Delhi, May 13 (KMS): India has posted another grim record Wednesday in its worsening COVID-19 crisis.

Data from the health ministry showed it has recorded 4,205 deaths over 24-hours, the highest single-day fatalities in South Asia since the pandemic began. This is despite reports saying the numbers are being greatly undercounted, CNBC reported.

India has also posted more than 300,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the past 21 days.

The World Health Organization said the country accounted for half of all COVID-19 cases reported globally last week. It also accounts for 30% of all deaths.

As of Wednesday noon, India has 23.3 million cases, the second largest in the world next to the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University. It also has the third most deaths with 254,194, Brazil is second with 425,540 deaths and the U.S. with 582,848.

India is in the middle of its worst COVID-19 wave yet, with its health care supplies depleted. Hospitals are packed and cremation sites have been built at every corner to accommodate the growing number of deaths daily.

On Monday, 71 decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. While authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, it is speculated that the deceased are COVID-19 victims.

“Due to the shortage of wood, the dead are being buried in the water,” a resident of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh said, CBS reported.

“Bodies from around 12-13 villages have been buried in the water.”

More corpses were found on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-hit of India’s COVID-19 second wave.


