Indian troops abuse, harass photojournalist in Srinagar

Srinagar, May13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops abused and harassed a photojournalist in Srinagar, today.

The troops abused, harassed and manhandled the photojournalist in Saidakadal area of Srinagar while he was covering the restrictions imposed by the occupation authorities to prevent people from holding Eid prayers and anti-India demonstrations, today.

Earlier on Monday, Indian police beat up a journalist, Saqib Majeed, while he was performing his professional duties along Dal Lake.

Like this: Like Loading...