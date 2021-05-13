Indian troops arrest five family members in IIOJK

Srinagar, May13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops arrested five family members including a young girl in Pulwama district even on the day of Eid-ul-Fiter, today.

The troops launched violent cordon and search operations in Wahibugh in Pulwama district and several other areas of the occupied territory when people wake up on Eid-ul-Fitr day.

The troops during cordon and search operation arrested five members of a family including a young girl in Wahibugh area of Pulwama. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities continued to impose strict curfew and restrictions in Srinagar and other cities and towns of the territory and did not allow people to offer Eid prayers at Srinagar Jamia Masjid, Dargah Hazratbal, Khanqah-e-Maulla and other major mosques of the territory.

