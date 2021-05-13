Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per UN resolutions: COAS

Rawalpindi, May 13 (KMS): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Eid-ul-Fitr today said that “we must not forget valiant struggle of brave people of Kashmir.”

Speaking at the occasion of his visit to front line troops deployed along the line of control (LoC) he said, it was time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and UN resolutions.

The COAS offered Eid prayers with troops at LOC, prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.

He also appreciated the formation for all out assistance extended to civil administration for containment of Covid-19 and stressed the need to exercise maximum caution.

“Security, safety and well being of people of Pakistan is our responsibility. Pakistan army will do everything to live up to expectations of our nation,” the COAS reiterated.

COAS especially paid tribute to martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices.

The Army Chief emphasized, “As soldiers we take pride to be on duty and defending the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion.”

