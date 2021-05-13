Picture of the day

Molvi Bashir condemns use of force by Indian troops on IIOJK people

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the APHC Secretary General, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, has lashed out at the Indian occupational forces and civil administration which is fully controlled by the fascist Hindu bureaucrats, for inflicting untold miseries on the innocent people of the territory while they were purchasing rations and other essential commodities items during the Eid preparations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that as no relaxations were granted in the day and night curfew, people broke the barricades without considering the stern consequences at the hands of the occupational forces. The people, who were buying the necessary items, were ruthlessly beaten by the Indian police force and even the magistrates were playing the role of police officers, he said.

The APHC leader termed the occupied territory as a police state where sanctity of law has lost its relevance in presence of nearly one million occupational troops and the civilian population, demanding their inalienable right to self-determination, has been pushed to the wall.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed condemned the barbaric attitude and the oppressive measures applied to deal with the common masses, engaged in their preparations for the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr and barring them from offering the Eid Prayers, in the garb of COVID-19 pandemic. He said the Indian fascist regime has let loose a reign of terror in the occupied territory where even freedom of practicing the religion has been prohibited.

The APHC leader urged the United Nations Secretary General and the world community to impress upon India to stop grass human rights violations, use of draconian laws like PSA (Public Safety Act), AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act), MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act), UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) etc. and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions.


