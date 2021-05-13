Picture of the day

"PM missing, all that remain are central vista, his photos": Rahul Gandhi

Kashmir Media Service

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over VVIP aircraft acquisitionNew Delhi, May 13 (KMS): In India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, alleging that he is missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic and what remains is the central vista project and the PM’s photos.

“The Prime Minister is also missing, along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the central vista project, GST on medicines and the Prime Minister’s photos here and there,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Congress chief has been attacking the Prime Minister every day over the government’s handling of the pandemic and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of COVID-19.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the government over dead bodies found floating in the Ganga. “What time has come in this New India that even dead bodies floating in rivers are not visible to the government. Shame…,” he said in a tweet in Hindi, while citing a news report about the bodies being buried in sand in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

It is to mention here that with a single-day rise of 3,62,727 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,37,03,665 today, while the number of deaths due to the viral disease rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it, according to the Indian health ministry.


