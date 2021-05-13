Pro-freedom, pro-Palestine demos in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, pro-freedom and pro-Palestine protests were held in Srinagar and other areas, despite strict restrictions imposed by the authorities.

The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) staged a pro-freedom protest in Batamaloo area of Srinagar after Eid prayers. The protest was led by party General Secretary, Dr Musaib.

The JKPRM leaders and activists visited the residence of martyred youth, Ubaid Shah in Batamaloo and shouted pro-freedom slogans. Ubaid was recently martyred by Indian troops in Vailoo area of Islamabad district.

The protesters reiterated to continue the Kashmiri martyrs’ mission and freedom struggle till complete success. They maintained that the Kashmiris will never accept Indian illegal occupation of their homeland.

Dr Musaib urged the Kashmiris to come on roads as it is their moral and collective responsibility to safeguard the sacrifices of the martyrs. He urged India to stop genocide of the Kashmiris and resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the pro-freedom and pro-Palestine slogans were also raised during Eid prayers in Pulwama, Kokernag, Islamabad, Ganderbal and other areas.

Like this: Like Loading...