Rehmani denounces Indian, Israeli brutalities in IIOJK and Palestine

Islamabad, May 13 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, felicitating the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir and all over world on Eid-ul-Fitr has reminded them of the significance of the miraculous holy Book – Quran, which was revealed and sent by Allah to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as His last messenger on Earth, to establish a new world order for the betterment of entire humanity under the leadership of new Ummah.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in his message said that the people who burnt their boats to spread the message of Quran and the teachings of the holy Prophet (PBUH) should not disappoint the humanity but should uphold the glorious torch of Islam in this age of blind materialism and lack of inner moral character.

He expressed profound anger and anguish over current situation in which on one side, the global pandemic has engulfed the entire mankind, and on the other, the illegitimate State of Israel was heavily perpetuating terror by bombing the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Gaza to advance its illegal settler policy and the Indian Prime Minister Modi was carrying out its policy of a ruthless demographic change with the help of its RSS and Hindutva police and army on the lines of zionist philosophy of demography.

“Both the states believed in terrorism and practised it against the Muslim majority peoples of the two regions. Both India and Israel have sharpened their tools of terror against the Kashmiris and the Palestinian Arabs.” He said latest examples of this terrorism was indiscriminate and incessant bombing on Al-Aqsa and homes of Palestinians causing naked dance of death and killing of over 50 children and injuring of over 700 Palestinian inhabitants. This bloodbath of innocent Palestinians is condemnable and must be denounced by the international community at the UN and the OIC must not keep mum and must draw a solid plan to counter the designs of the Zionist regime. It is sad that the Arab states are simply spectators in this gory picture of Palestine and plans are afoot to change the status of Al-Aqsa Harame-Shareef management, he warned. The gory events of the Palestine beat all previous records of brutalities and treachery in the history of Islam. The Arab states are showing criminal negligence and are inviting wrath of the almighty Allah, the JKPFL Chairman said.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani strongly protested against what was meted out with Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, a renowned octogenarian leader, within four walls of his jail – a clear proof of his custodial death. He derived the conclusion and feared that there were several other leaders and detainees whose life faced an equal threat of custodial deaths due to the oppressive and revengeful policies of the Modi regime in India. In this regard he cited examples of the leaders lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail including Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr. Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Nayeem Khan, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen and others. In a memorandum to the UN Chief, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has urged him to take up these cases as life of the Kashmiri leaders was under grave threat due to violations of humanitarian laws of the inmates in the Indian prisons.

In his Eid message today he emphasized upon simplicity in celebrating the Eid due to the great worldwide pandemic and loss of precious human lives in every country. He said a high moral character based on love for mankind by every state and regime was of paramount importance to overcome the global threat of death and destruction. Every regime must learn this lesson from the Covid-19 that progress in the fields of health-care and education and research in diseases was of more importance than producing, manufacturing and selling arms and ammunition. Therefore, the UN should make it obligatory on every country to chalk out a futurist policy for the safety and security of human beings through a worldwide network of hospitals and medical education facilities across cities and villages, he concluded in his Eid message.

