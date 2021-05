Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a massive cordon and search operation is underway in Parigam village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Indian police jointly cordoned off Parigam village and launched a search operation.

Door-to-door search operation was underway till the filing of the report.

