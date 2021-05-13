Strict curfew in IIOJK on Eid-ul-Fitr

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

No festive atmosphere in IIOJK amid military siege imposed since 5 Aug 2019 and so-called Corona curfew

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Strict curfew in IIOJK on Eid-ul-Fitr

Top Story Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

12 including Sehrai Martyred In Ramadan

ImageSrinagar, May 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities continued to impose strict curfew in Srinagar and other districts and towns to prevent people from offering Eid prayers, today.

The roads were blocked with concertina wires to stop pedestrian as well as vehicular movement. The Eid prayers could not be held at Dargah Hazratbal, historic Jamia Masjid and other masajid, shrines and eidgahs across the territory due to restrictions. Indian troops arrested five family members including a young girl during cordon and search operations in Wahibugh area of Pulwama district on Eid day, today.

The troops abused and harassed a photojournalist while he was covering the restrictions imposed by the occupation authorities in Saidakadal area of Srinagar. Two days ago, another photojournalist was also subjected to torture by police near Dal lake in the city. Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla ruthlessly beat up and kicked people including women in Baramulla town.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, lashed out at the occupation regime for inflicting untold miseries on the innocent people of Kashmir. He termed the occupied territory as a police state where sanctity of law has lost its relevance in presence of nearly one million occupational troops.

It was pertinent to notice that once again the people of IIOJK showed affinity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan by observing Eid-ul-Fitr with it, today. The Kashmiris remained glued to their TV screens unless Pakistani Roiet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of the Shawwal moon at 11.30, last night. It has been a constant practice in occupied Jammu and Kashmir during the past over seven decades to observe two Eids and first Ramadan with the people of Pakistan and not with India. In India, Eid will be observed, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a report released by Kashmir Media Service on Eid-ul-Fiter day, today, said while the whole Muslim Ummah enjoyed the blessings of holy month of Ramadan, the Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir continued to remain under India’s strict military siege and faced violent cordon and search operations by the troops. The troops martyred 12 Kashmiris and injured over two dozen including photojournalists in 134 cordon and search operations during the month. In the same holy month, prominent Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai breathed his last in Udhampur jail, Jammu, due to inhuman conditions he was put to go through by the authorities.

Banners and posters displayed by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir with pictures of martyred party Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani appeared in different parts of the territory including Srinagar. The banners denounced Modi government’s efforts to promote Hindutva agenda in the territory.

Pro-freedom and pro-Palestine protests were held in Srinagar and other areas, despite strict restrictions. The protesters led by Dr Musaib shouted pro-freedom slogans in Batamaloo area of Srinagar after Eid prayers.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League’s Students Forum organised a protest rally in Muzaffarabad, today, against India and Israel over their continued persecution in the occupied territories. KMS


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: