Strict curfew in IIOJK on Eid-ul-Fitr

No Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid, Eidgahs, Dargah Hazratbal, other shrines

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities continued to impose strict curfew in Srinagar and other districts of the territory on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, today.

The authorities have deployed Indian Army, police and paramilitary personnel in strength on roads across Srinagar and other towns to prevent people from offering Eid prayers and holding anti-India demonstrations.

The roads have been blocked and concertina wires have been erected to prevent the vehicular movement.

The Eid prayers could not be held at Dargah Hazratbal, historic Jamia Masjid and other mosques, shrines and Eidgahs across the territory due to restrictions.

Notably, the authorities on Wednesday announced that there shall be no relaxation in restrictions on Eid day.

Meanwhile, Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway was blocked while several houses were damages due to cloudburst, rainfall and landslide.

