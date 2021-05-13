Tehreek-e-Istiqlal condoles demise of Najjar

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal led by the General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Waseem, visited Model Town area of Sopore and condoled the death of Bashir-ud-Din Najjar, who recently died in an accident.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Nabi Waseem said that the deceased was a very noble man and social worker. He expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

Ghulam Nabi Waseem also expressed concern about the health of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different Indian jails amid the fast spreading coronavirus in India. He urged the Indian government to release the Kashmiri detainees or shift them to the Kashmir Valley to save them from getting affected with COVID-19.

