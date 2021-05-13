Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

“To Prove We Worked”: UP Doctors Quit Posts Over ‘Endless’ Covid Review

Coronavirus Unnao: UP Doctors Quit Over Unending Covid Review Meetings, We Have To Prove We've WorkedLucknow, May 13 (KMS): Fourteen government doctors in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have resigned from their posts saying they are being made the scapegoats for the rise in Covid infections in the district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, these government doctors are in charge of Community Health Centres and Primary Health Care centres in Unnao, just 40 km from capital Lucknow. Both these places are rural hospitals that provide frontline healthcare to villages.

Eleven of the 14 doctors who signed on a joint resignation letter visited the office of Unnao’s chief medical officer on Wednesday evening and handed over the letter to his deputy. In the letter, the doctors say that despite working hard in the pandemic, punitive action and bad behavior is being meted out to doctors without any basis.

“The problem is that our teams are working round the clock, but it seems we are being marked out for ‘not working’. The DM, other officials, even the SDM and the tehsildar are all supervising us and holding review meetings. Our teams leave at noon, track and isolate Covid positive patients, get sampling done, distribute medicines and then, once we are back, we get calls from SDM asking to come for review meetings. Even if someone is posted 30 km away, he or she is bound to travel all the 30 km for these review meetings,” said Dr Sharad Vaishya, one of the doctors who signed on the resignation letter

“We have to prove that we have worked. It seems it is being suggested that because we are not working, the Covid infection is spreading,” Dr Sharad Vaishya said.

Unnao currently has 1,980 active Covid cases and reported 84 fresh cases and zero new deaths on Wednesday evening. The same day, multiple bodies were found buried in sand at two locations by the Ganga in the district. Mobile phone visuals from both locations showed many buried bodies with locals looking on; most of the bodies were wrapped in saffron cloth.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, recorded 18,023 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. 326 Covid patients died in the same period. It is fourth in the list of worst-hit states in India.


