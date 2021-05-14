Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Boris Johnson anxious as COVID variant found in India spreads in UK

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Covid: Boris Johnson 'anxious' about Indian variant - BBC NewsLondon, May 14 (KMS)): British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has admitted that his government is anxious about the coronavirus variant first identified in India, as the number of UK cases of the strain more than doubled in a week.

The UK government’s scientific advisers held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the variant amid growing concerns it could jeopardize England’s plan to lift all legal limits on social contact from June 21.

Boris Johnson said that he remained “cautiously optimistic” about England’s plan to drop restrictions but that his government was “ruling nothing out.”

The variant, known as B.1.617, appears to be fueling a crippling second Covid-19 wave in India and has now spread to more than 40 countries, according to the World Health Organization. The WHO declared B.1.617 a “variant of concern” this week and said some evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other strains.

The UK has reported more cases of B.1.617 and its sublineages than any other country outside India, according to the WHO.

On Thursday, Public Health England said cases of the variant had increased from 520 to 1,313 in the past week.

England enters phase two of its plan to lift restrictions on Monday, under which indoor dining will re-open.

UK minister James Cleverly in an interview said the government is waiting to take decisions “based on the data and the evidence” provided by the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (SAGE). “The Prime Minister, the Health Secretary has always been clear that the easing of restrictions which allow us to get back to normality will be done at a pace and in a way which is safe, and we will always be driven by the data,” he said.


