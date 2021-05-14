Despite WHO’s warning, two Indian states turn to anti-parasitic drug to treat Covid

Picture of the day

No festive atmosphere in IIOJK amid military siege imposed since 5 Aug 2019 and so-called Corona curfew

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Despite WHO’s warning, two Indian states turn to anti-parasitic drug to treat Covid

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

People standing in queue to give swab samples for Covid-19 tests in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)New Delhi May 14, (KMS): At least two Indian states have said they plan to give their populations the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to protect against severe Covid-19 infections as their hospitals are overrun with patients in critical condition.

The move by the coastal state of Goa and northern state of Uttarakhand, come despite the World Health Organization and others warning against such measures.

“The current evidence on the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients is inconclusive,” WHO said in a statement in late March. “Until more data is available, WHO recommends that the drug only be used within clinical trials.”

Merck, a manufacturer of the drug, has also said available data does not support using the drug as a Covid-19 treatment.

“We do not have enough data to support its use,” said Anita Mathew, an infectious diseases expert in Mumbai.

The state of Goa, a major tourist haven, said earlier this week it plans to give ivermectin to all those older than 18, while the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand announced plans on Wednesday (12) to distribute the tablets to any person over the age of two, except for pregnant and lactating women.

“An expert medical panel has recommended this” Uttarakhand’s Chief Secretary Om Prakash told Reuters. “We are waiting for supplies to come in. Once they do we will distribute this drug.”

Uttarakhand state in March and April played host to the Kumbh Mela, a weeks-long Hindu gathering that attracted millions of devotees from across the country. Images of the gathering showed scant evidence of any mask wearing or social distancing as throngs of people congregated for a holy dip in the river Ganges.

Despite India’s overwhelming surge in cases, prime minister Narendra Modi has shied away from imposing a nationwide lockdown fearing the economic fallout and has left it to state governments, which experts say have acted too late.

Uttarakhand state currently has coronavirus-related social restrictions, including curbs on interstate travel.

Goa, remains open to tourists and only imposed an extended 15-day lockdown this week, despite data showing more than one in three patients were testing positive for Covid-19 since mid-April. The state is reporting the highest positivity rates in the country.

The state-run Indian Council of Medical Research recommends doctors could use the drug for mild Covid-19 patients, but warns this is based on “low certainty of evidence”.

Source: The Wire Network

 


