Heavy deployments made in Batamaloo to prevent anti-India demos

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have deployed Indian troops and people personnel in strength in Batamaloo area of Srinagar to prevent people from visiting the residence of martyred youth, Ubaid Ahmed.

Ubaid was martyred by Indian troops during a CASO in Vailoo area of Islamabad district on Tuesday.

Indian troops and police personnel are not allowing people to visit the martyred Ubaid Ahmad’s house, a mourner to media men. However, anti-India banners have been displayed on the martyr’s house.

Pertinently, despite the heavy deployment of Indian forces’ personnel, people staged an anti-India demonstration in the area and shouted slogans in favour of freedom, martyred youth and against India, yesterday.

Meanwhile, despite restrictions, the Jammu and Kashmir Social and Justice league (JKSJL) Convener, Tanveera Jan, visited the family of the martyred Ubaid Ahmad, paid rich tributes to him, and expressed solidarity with his family.

Speaking on the occasion, she condemned the harassment of people and other atrocities by Indian forces’ personnel during cordon and search operations in occupied territory. She appealed to the UN and peace loving nations of the world to take serious notice of the worst human rights situation in IIOJK.

Several liberation activists also visited the residence of the martyred youth and paid glowing tributes to him.

