(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Heavy deployments made in Batamaloo to prevent anti-India demos

Operations, Protests Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have deployed Indian troops and people personnel in strength in Batamaloo area of Srinagar to prevent people from visiting the residence of martyred youth, Ubaid Ahmed.

Ubaid was martyred by Indian troops during a CASO in Vailoo area of Islamabad district on Tuesday.

Indian troops and police personnel are not allowing people to visit the martyred Ubaid Ahmad’s house, a mourner to media men. However, anti-India banners have been displayed on the martyr’s house.

Pertinently, despite the heavy deployment of Indian forces’ personnel, people staged an anti-India demonstration in the area and shouted slogans in favour of freedom, martyred youth and against India, yesterday.

Meanwhile, despite restrictions, the Jammu and Kashmir Social and Justice league (JKSJL) Convener, Tanveera Jan, visited the family of the martyred Ubaid Ahmad, paid rich tributes to him, and expressed solidarity with his family.

Speaking on the occasion, she condemned the harassment of people and other atrocities by Indian forces’ personnel during cordon and search operations in occupied territory. She appealed to the UN and peace loving nations of the world to take serious notice of the worst human rights situation in IIOJK.

Several liberation activists also visited the residence of the martyred youth and paid glowing tributes to him.


