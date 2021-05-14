IIOJK authorities disallow people to visit Sehrai’s residence

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities disallowed people to visit the residence of martyred senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Barzulla Baghat area of Srinagar and express solidarity with his family members.

The occupation authorities deployed a large number of Indian police and paramilitary personnel in the area and prevented the people to visit the residence of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. The forces’ personnel blocked all roads and lanes leading to the residence of the martyred leader.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian custody in Jammu on 05 May 2021. The authorities had allowed a small number of people mainly some close relatives to participate in the funeral prayers and to have a last glimpse of the martyred leader.

Like this: Like Loading...