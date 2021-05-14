Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

IIOJK authorities neglected strengthening of health infrastructure

Kashmir Media Service

Preferred District Development Council polls, other activities: report

Kashmir stares at infrastructure crisis with 1,000 cases in 72 hours - The Economic TimesJammu, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the second wave of COVID-19 has proven beyond doubt that the authorities were not prepared to handle the crisis, says a report.

The report published in Jammu based English daily Early Times quoting an observer said that when the first wave of COVID-19 broke out, last year, the authorities shifted their focus from healthcare to other issues like holding of District Development Council elections and other activities. He said that no attention was paid towards putting in place some kind of infrastructure to handle the crisis and it is unfortunate that the administration failed to set up its priority.

The report said that on Thursday, the IIOJK authorities issued a statement claiming that there is no shortage of oxygen in Jammu region. It said, despite tall claims being made by the authorities about “all is well,” as many as 35 people died to COVID-19 in Jammu region on Thursday.

“If all is well then why are people dying in the hospitals?” the report quoted an observer having asked. He said it seems that the authorities want to convey that people are not dying due to shortage of oxygen.

An analyst told the daily that the people at the helm of affairs are trying to send a message that deaths are being caused due to infection being incurable and they should not be blamed for it. He said for the past many days the authorities have been claiming that the oxygen plants are being set up and their production capacity is being enhanced. The entire focus of the authorities is on the oxygen, he said.

The analyst said that the beds are being increased in the hospitals but the fact is that there is shortage of manpower to handle the infrastructure that’s being put in place. “There are complaints that COVID wards are facing staff shortage and patients are not being managed properly as there is too much of a load on the doctors and paramedical staff. Two nurses are managing nearly 70 patients in the COVID-19 wards and it’s humanly impossible,” he said. He added that increasing the beds only won’t help and doctors have to be provided with all the equipment they are asking for.

Another analyst said that vaccination drive has not been managed properly. “If one checks the COVID portal one can find that more than 200 slots remain open everyday. If the Covishield vaccines are available then why can’t they be administered to the people who are in the age group of 18-45 years?” he asked.


