IIOJK people urged to boycott Israeli products

Srinagar, Jammu, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, amid protest, posters, urging people to boycott Israeli products, have surfaced in parts of Kashmir Valley.

Eyewitness said that a protest was held in Padshahi Bagh, area of Srinagar outskirts, to express solidarity with Palestinians on Friday.

The Israeli aggression has resulted into the killing of scores of Palestanian including women and children in Gaza. The Israeli Forces damaged Al-Aqsa mosque while videos are being shared extensively to show Israeli aggression in Gaza, inviting worldwide condemnation.

Local youth, keeping Covid-19 protocol into consideration, assembled in Padshahi Bagh Chowk and set the Israeli flag on fire. The protesters raised anti-Israel and anti-US slogans. They termed Israel as the biggest ‘terrorist’ country of the world.

Meanwhile, posters were seen pasted at various places urging people to boycott Israeli products. Such posters were seen at Kakapora Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

