HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian troops continue violent operations in IIOJK

Top Story
Kashmir Media Service

India’s intransigence hurdle in Kashmir settlement

India launches massive military operations in occupied KashmirSrinagar, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continued violent cordon and search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts on the second consecutive day, today, causing immense inconvenience to the local residents.The troops launched military operations in Nagabal, Zainpora, Wahibugh, Tral and several other areas of Shopian and Pulwama districts, yesterday, and continued house-to-house searches, today. The residents of these areas told media that the military operations have made their life miserable. They said that the Indian soldiers harassed the inmates and misbehaved with womenfolk during the operations.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities imposed strict restrictions in Batamaloo area of Srinagar to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the killing of a youth, Ubaid Ahmed, by Indian troops. The authorities also blocked the roads and lanes leading to the residence of martyred senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Barzulla Baghat area of the city to stop people from visiting his house and expressing solidarity with his family members. Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian custody in Jammu on the 5th of this month.

On the other hand, despite restrictions, people held a forceful anti-India and anti-Israel demonstration in Padshahi Bagh area of Srinagar. The protesters burnt the Israeli flag and raised anti-India, anti-Israel and pro-Pakistan slogans. Anti-Israel demonstrations were also held in Badgam, Pulwama and other areas of the occupied territory. Jammu-based APHC leader Advocate Devender Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu condemned Israel for its bombardment on the Palestinians offering prayers at Masjid-e-Aqsa and the silence of the global community on the Israel’s brutal action.

The incharge of women division of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Yasmeen Raja, in a statement in Srinagar said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination since 27th October 1947 when India illegally occupied the territory through its military aggression. She said that dozens of small countries achieved their freedom during this period but India’s illogical stubbornness remained a stumbling block in the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute till date.

APHC leader and the head of United Peace Alliance, a conglomerate of several resistance organizations in Jammu, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a press conference in Jammu urged India to immediately release all Kashmiri political prisoners and activists lodged in Indian jails to save them from getting affected from coronavirus.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, while quoting social media journalists and analysts said that an anti-India protest held in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, yesterday, and the slogans raised during it indicated that despite the worst Indian brutalities in the territory, the people of Kashmir were steadfast in their attachment with the Kashmir movement and the freedom-fighters, fighting India for ending its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK, held a demonstration in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK and Palestine who are facing Indian and Israeli aggression. KMS


