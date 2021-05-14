Indian troops continue violent operations in IIOJK

India’s intransigence hurdle in Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continued violent cordon and search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts on the second consecutive day, today, causing immense inconvenience to the local residents.The troops launched military operations in Nagabal, Zainpora, Wahibugh, Tral and several other areas of Shopian and Pulwama districts, yesterday, and continued house-to-house searches, today. The residents of these areas told media that the military operations have made their life miserable. They said that the Indian soldiers harassed the inmates and misbehaved with womenfolk during the operations.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities imposed strict restrictions in Batamaloo area of Srinagar to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the killing of a youth, Ubaid Ahmed, by Indian troops. The authorities also blocked the roads and lanes leading to the residence of martyred senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Barzulla Baghat area of the city to stop people from visiting his house and expressing solidarity with his family members. Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian custody in Jammu on the 5th of this month.

On the other hand, despite restrictions, people held a forceful anti-India and anti-Israel demonstration in Padshahi Bagh area of Srinagar. The protesters burnt the Israeli flag and raised anti-India, anti-Israel and pro-Pakistan slogans. Anti-Israel demonstrations were also held in Badgam, Pulwama and other areas of the occupied territory. Jammu-based APHC leader Advocate Devender Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu condemned Israel for its bombardment on the Palestinians offering prayers at Masjid-e-Aqsa and the silence of the global community on the Israel’s brutal action.

The incharge of women division of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Yasmeen Raja, in a statement in Srinagar said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination since 27th October 1947 when India illegally occupied the territory through its military aggression. She said that dozens of small countries achieved their freedom during this period but India’s illogical stubbornness remained a stumbling block in the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute till date.

APHC leader and the head of United Peace Alliance, a conglomerate of several resistance organizations in Jammu, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a press conference in Jammu urged India to immediately release all Kashmiri political prisoners and activists lodged in Indian jails to save them from getting affected from coronavirus.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, while quoting social media journalists and analysts said that an anti-India protest held in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, yesterday, and the slogans raised during it indicated that despite the worst Indian brutalities in the territory, the people of Kashmir were steadfast in their attachment with the Kashmir movement and the freedom-fighters, fighting India for ending its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK, held a demonstration in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK and Palestine who are facing Indian and Israeli aggression. KMS

