India’s COVID tally crosses 24 million mark with 362,727 fresh cases

New Delhi, May 14 (KMS): India registered 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total coronavirus infection tally past the 24-million mark, with a death toll of 262,353.

India’s total COVID-19 case count has now reached 24,046,809, says the Indian health ministry’s dashboard.

With 4,120 deaths in a single day, the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 262,353, according to the health ministry data updated today.

The Indian health ministry has said that Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are among the states that account for 82.5% of the total active cases in the country.

The Indian states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan are highly infected with dreaded coronavirus.

