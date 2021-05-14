JKSPF condemns Israeli aggression on Palestinians

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

No festive atmosphere in IIOJK amid military siege imposed since 5 Aug 2019 and so-called Corona curfew

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

JKSPF condemns Israeli aggression on Palestinians

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

UAE, Saudi, Turkish Cyprus condemn Israeli attacks on al-Aqsa | Daily SabahJammu, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has condemned the Israeli aggression on the Palestinians.

the JKSPF Chairman, Advocate Devender Singh Behl, in a statement issued in Jammu deplored that Israel had crossed all the limits of human rights violations in Palestine. He added that there were two global terrorists in the world, Israel and India, as the two countries were killing innocent people.

Describing bombardment by Israel on the Palestinian worshipers at Masjid-e-Aqsa as terrorism, he said that the silence of the global community against it was a criminal negligence. He added that the way Israel was killing innocent Palestinians, India had adopted the same way in IIOJK.

Devender Singh Behl said that Palestine and Kashmir were the two long-pending disputes of the world, adding that as long as the two conflicts were not resolved according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the people of Palestine and Kashmiris, peace could not be established in the world.

He urged the UN and the world community to break their criminal silence to protect Israel and increase pressure on Israel and India to resolve the disputes of Palestine and Kashmir.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: