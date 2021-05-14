JKSPF condemns Israeli aggression on Palestinians

Jammu, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has condemned the Israeli aggression on the Palestinians.

the JKSPF Chairman, Advocate Devender Singh Behl, in a statement issued in Jammu deplored that Israel had crossed all the limits of human rights violations in Palestine. He added that there were two global terrorists in the world, Israel and India, as the two countries were killing innocent people.

Describing bombardment by Israel on the Palestinian worshipers at Masjid-e-Aqsa as terrorism, he said that the silence of the global community against it was a criminal negligence. He added that the way Israel was killing innocent Palestinians, India had adopted the same way in IIOJK.

Devender Singh Behl said that Palestine and Kashmir were the two long-pending disputes of the world, adding that as long as the two conflicts were not resolved according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the people of Palestine and Kashmiris, peace could not be established in the world.

He urged the UN and the world community to break their criminal silence to protect Israel and increase pressure on Israel and India to resolve the disputes of Palestine and Kashmir.

