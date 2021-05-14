Kashmiris struggling to secure their inalienable right: APHC

Picture of the day

No festive atmosphere in IIOJK amid military siege imposed since 5 Aug 2019 and so-called Corona curfew

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Kashmiris struggling to secure their inalienable right: APHC

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination since 27th October 1947 when India illegally occupied the territory through its military aggression and they will continue their struggle till complete success.

The APHC in charge of women’s Division, Yasmeen Raja, in a statement in Srinagar said that dozens of small countries achieved their freedom during this period but India’s illogical stubbornness remained a stumbling block in the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute till date.

She termed the present situation in IIOJK as the most dangerous and critical where people have been deprived of their all fundamental rights by the fascist regime of India. She expressed grave concern over the plight of the Kashmiri people in general and the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of India in particular. She added that the whole occupied territory under the worst military siege has been converted into the worst jail.

The APHC leader condemned the use of brute force against the peaceful protests organised by the residents of Batamaloo area of Srinagar over the killing of a local youth by Indian troops in Islamabad district. She maintained that such acts of cowardice cannot deter the brave people of Kashmir from continuing their freedom struggle.

Yasmeen Raja lauded the morale and valour of the freedom-loving Kashmiris, especially the youth, and said the resistance moment remains indebted to the innumerable sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir.

The APHC leader also denounced the use of brute force by the Israeli forces against the innocent people of Palestine that has led to the killing of more than 70 people including children. She urged the UN Secretary General and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to take practical steps to play role in the resolution of the Palestine and Kashmir disputes in accordance with the aspirations of the people of these territories.


