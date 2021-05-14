On Eid-ul Fitr, Kashmiris prayed for freedom of Palestine

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris prayed for freedom to oppressed people including Palestine from the tyrants.

The video of a Kashmiri woman has gone viral on social media where she is praying to Allah post Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Srinagar for the freedom of Palestine. “Oh Allah help us, help Palestine and throw out the tyrants. Oh Allah, grant freedom to the people of Palestine, they are facing suppression and injustice at the hands of those tyrants. Oh Allah, free them from the clutches of those tyrants,” she prays.

Meanwhile, in Jammu Muslims also during Eid prayers prayed for the end of suppression and injustice.

