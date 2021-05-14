Rally held in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris, Palestinians

Muzaffarabad, May 14 (KMS): A protest rally was taken out in Muzaffarabad, the Capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Under the auspices of the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK), the rally was taken out from the central Eidgah, which was participated by a large number of people.

The IFJHRJK Vice Chairman, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Shaukat Javaid Mir, Mukhtar Abbasi and other scholars led the protest rally.

The participants of the rally raised high-pitched slogans for the immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and for freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.

The participants also marched from the central Eidgah to Lal Chowk Upper Adda.

