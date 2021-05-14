Release of all Hurriyat leaders, activists from jails demanded

Jammu, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the United Peace Alliance (UPA), an association of several resistance organizations in Jammu, has urged the Indian government to immediately release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in jails of India and the territory in view of the deepening corona crisis across India.

APHC leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, who also heads the UPA, addressing a press conference in Jammu said with every passing day the Covid crisis in India was worsening and it was spreading everywhere. He added that every day reports of corona deaths were coming from everywhere. He said, the Covid pandemic has already entered the premises of several jails, including the notorious Tihar jail where several thousand prisoners, including Kashmiris are lodged.

He called upon the authorities to implement the directives of the Indian Supreme Court, which had called for the release of prisoners to reduce the crowds in the jails. He said several Kashmir prisoners including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah and Shahid-ul-Islam are suffering from multiple aliments.

He said, these prisoners are vulnerable to the Covid and they need to be immediately released so that their lives can be saved.

Baltaar Singh Balli, Narender Khajura, Qazi Irar Ahmed and others also addressed the press conference.

