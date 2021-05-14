Three doctors among 15 died of COVID-19 in Jammu region

Picture of the day

No festive atmosphere in IIOJK amid military siege imposed since 5 Aug 2019 and so-called Corona curfew

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Three doctors among 15 died of COVID-19 in Jammu region

Three doctors among 15 die of COVID-19 in Jammu* – Kashmir ReaderJammu, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least 15 persons including three doctors died due to COVID-19 in Jammu region in last 12 hours.

Dr Tahir Mirza, Dr Mohammad Akram Malik and Dr Basharat Hussain Shah are among the deceased who died due to COVID infection.

Dr Mirza was posted at Emergency Hospital Chowki Choura in Akhnoor and was undergoing treatment at the Indian Army Command Hospital Udhampur where he breathed his last.

Former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Poonch, Dr Mohammad Akram Malik, died due to coronavirus at Narayana Hospital Katra in Jammu while Dr Busharat Hussain Shah also died due to Covid-19 at Mendhar in Poonch district .

Besides three doctors, 12 other patients admitted in different hospitals of Jammu region died due to coronavirus in the last 12 hours.


