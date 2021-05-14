Three doctors among 15 died of COVID-19 in Jammu region

Jammu, May 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least 15 persons including three doctors died due to COVID-19 in Jammu region in last 12 hours.

Dr Tahir Mirza, Dr Mohammad Akram Malik and Dr Basharat Hussain Shah are among the deceased who died due to COVID infection.

Dr Mirza was posted at Emergency Hospital Chowki Choura in Akhnoor and was undergoing treatment at the Indian Army Command Hospital Udhampur where he breathed his last.

Former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Poonch, Dr Mohammad Akram Malik, died due to coronavirus at Narayana Hospital Katra in Jammu while Dr Busharat Hussain Shah also died due to Covid-19 at Mendhar in Poonch district .

Besides three doctors, 12 other patients admitted in different hospitals of Jammu region died due to coronavirus in the last 12 hours.

